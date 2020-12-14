 
Romaniapress.com

December 14, 2020

Raed Arafat, on holidays: Respecting rules and limiting mobility to the maximum
Dec 14, 2020

Raed Arafat, on holidays: Respecting rules and limiting mobility to the maximum.

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State Raed Arafat, recommended, for the holidays to follow, the observance of sanitary rules and the limitation to the maximum of mobility and meetings with people we do not regularly meet. "From the point of view of the holidays that follow, the clear advice is to respect the rules and to limit to the maximum mobility and contact, especially with the people with whom we do not live and we do not have regular contact all the time, wearing a mask," Raed Arafat told private broadcaster Antena 3 on Sunday. According to him, the signals received after the quarantine of some localities are "positive", as the rate is decreasing. "We have, at this moment, different situations. We have areas that are at over an incidence of 3 per thousand, we have areas between 1.5 and 3 per thousand, localities and even counties. We have areas that are under quarantine at the moment, localities that are due to come out, if it [ed.n., infection rate] goes down to a satisfactory level. The signals based on the quarantine that has been enforced are positive, in most of the localities quarantined 14, 21, 27 days or even 30 days ago, they are already coming out of quarantine, because they have reached a level below 5, after they started with 10-11 (...) We continue with the measures that were imposed. (...) The only measure that was not extended was the closure of the agri-food markets," explained Raed Arafat. Referring to the quarantine of some localities in Ilfov, Raed Arafat said: "Ilfov is still under our monitoring. There is a more special situation, because it is on the border with Bucharest. It is a little harder to control the situation there." AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE Advised S IMMO On Acquisition Of Office Buildings Campus 6.2, Campus 6.3 From Skanska Real estate consulting company CBRE has advised Austrian developer S IMMO on the transaction whereby it acquired Bucharest-based office buildings Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 developed by Swedish real estate developer Skanska.

Aurescu: Romania has been and will remain an active member involved in the proper functioning of the United Nations Romania has been and will remain an active member of the United Nations, involved in the proper functioning of the United Nations, demonstrating a genuine and lasting commitment at all levels: maintaining international peace and security, sustainable development and the promotion of human (...)

BEC presents parliamentary mandates distribution: PSD 157 Senators and Deputies, PNL 134 In the future Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will have 47 seats in the Senate and 110 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 41 seats in the Senate and 93 in the Chamber of Deputies, respectively, according to the data the Central... (...)

MAE: Min Aurescu in Latin America and Caribbean Informal EU Ministerial Meeting Bucharest, Dec 14 /Agerpres/ - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Monday in the informal EU Ministerial Meeting with Latin American states and Caribbean (LAC), organized by the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in videoconference system, on (...)

Top Ten Postal, Courier Firms In Romania Had RON2.8B Aggregate Turnover, Over 7,500 Employees In 2019 The top ten postal and courier companies reported an aggregate turnover of RON2.8 billion in 2019, 15% higher than in 2018, according to ZF calculations and data provided by confidas.ro, and more than 7,500 employees, some 100 more than a year (...)

Allianz Tiriac Funds Reach 5.25% Holding In Banca Transilvania Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, said Monday in a stock market report that the investment funds managed by Allianz Ţiriac have reached a holding of 5.25% of the lender’s share capital.

Bangladesh reopens Embassy in Bucharest for strengthening the relationship with Romania By Shahidul K. K. Shuvra Bangladesh reopened its Embassy in Bucharest for exploring bilateral business opportunities with Romania and aimed at extending the diplomatic relationship with other East European countries from the mission. In the last summer, the embassy was made in a beautiful (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |