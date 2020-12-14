Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln

Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln. Swedish construction group Skanska has sold the Campus 6.2 and 6.3 office buildings in Bucharest to Austrian real estate company S IMMO. The value of the transaction is EUR 97 million, making it the biggest sale carried out by Skanska in Romania. Campus 6.2 and 6.3 represent the second phase (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]