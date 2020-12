Skanska Sells Two Bucharest Office Buildings to S Immo for EUR97M

Skanska Sells Two Bucharest Office Buildings to S Immo for EUR97M. Swedish real estate developer Skanska has sold office buildings Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 in Bucharest to Austrian developer S Immo, which owns the Sun Plaza shopping center in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]