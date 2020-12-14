Gov't Consultations/ Ciolacu, on discussions with president: We spoke only about national union Government option

Gov't Consultations/ Ciolacu, on discussions with president: We spoke only about national union Government option. The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday that he proposed, at the meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, a Government of national union with Alexandru Rafila as Prime Minister. According to Ciolacu, President Klaus Iohannis mentioned that the PSD's proposal for prime minister in the person of Alexandru Rafila is an "honorable one". "We spoke only of the option of a national union Government. (...) The President said that the PSD proposal, Alexandru Rafila, is an honorable proposal. I mentioned the fact that those ridiculous negotiations, sidelining the Constitution, from Villa Lac 1 do not have their place in a real democracy. I have insisted that Romania is going through a complicated period, both in terms of the pandemic, the health crisis and the economic crisis, and we cannot allow ourselves a fragile majority in Parliament and we consider that a Government of national union is currently the best solution for Romania. Usually, in this political construction, the party that won the elections must appoint the prime minister in the person of Mr. Rafila," Ciolacu told a press conference at the PSD headquarters after the meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]