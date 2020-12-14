Aurescu: Romania has been and will remain active member involved in proper functioning of the UN



Romania has been and will remain an active member of the United Nations, involved in the proper functioning of the United Nations, demonstrating a genuine and lasting commitment at all levels: maintaining international peace and security, sustainable development and the promotion of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, says the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, at the celebration of the organization's 75th anniversary and the 65th anniversary of Romania's membership in the UN. "Romania's deep and consistent commitment to multilateralism and international law, the protection of universal human rights and the promotion of the settlement of disputes of any kind by peaceful means remain fundamental constants of our country's international action framework - alongside the three central pillars of Romania's foreign policy, the increase of Romania's role and profile within the European Union, and of NATO, respectively, the strengthening and extension of the Strategic Partnership with the United States," underlines the head of the Romanian diplomacy. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing global challenges. In this context, Aurescu emphasized that we need an "efficient Organization, able to respond adequately to pre-existing challenges to peace, security and human rights, as well as emerging challenges and trends in the context of the current crisis." In this context, the Romanian Minister added that Romania remains a supporter of the UN reform, in accordance with the approaches proposed by the UN Secretary General and with the objectives of the Political Declaration adopted in the context of celebrating 75 years since the creation of the Organization. "Romania will continue to be an active supporter of effective multilateral diplomacy and will be involved, through multilateral partnerships, in identifying responses to current global challenges, including in the areas of technology, digitization and artificial intelligence. Digital information and communication technology is essential to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals," added Bogdan Aurescu. In 1945, representatives of 50 countries met in San Francisco to draft the Charter of the United Nations, which was signed on June 26, 1945. The UN officially began its work on October 24, 1945, after the Charter was ratified by China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and a majority of the other signatories. The UN Charter is the most important legal document governing international relations, establishing the rights and obligations of member states and the essential principles of international relations. The most significant international multilateral treaties that have been concluded since then relate to the principles of the UN Charter. Romania's desire to be part of the UN was officially expressed since 1946, but the accession of our country was blocked until 1955. On December 14, 1955, the General Assembly (GA) decided, by Resolution no. 995 (X), Romania's accession to the UN, along with 15 other states: Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Finland, Spain, Hungary, Jordan, Ireland, Italy, Laos, Libya, Nepal, Portugal, Sri Lanka. The United Nations currently has 193 member states. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)