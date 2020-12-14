 
The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Monday that the head of state must understand that "he lost" the parliamentary elections and must accept the nomination of the Social Democrats for the position of Prime Minister. "We go today to the Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] with a clear mandate given by Romanians. The electorate has punished the former government led by Mr. Orban and by President Iohannis. President Iohannis, today, must understand the fact that he lost these elections and must accept the PSD nomination, in the person of Prof. Dr. Alexandru Rafila, so that he can be the future Prime Minister-designate. We will hand to the President the PSD governing programme as well. I am firmly convinced that he will find the path in this governing programme to also designate Mr. Rafila as Prime Minister," said Ciolacu, at the PSD headquarters, before going towards the Cotroceni Palace for consultations with the head of state. President Klaus Iohannis is discussing on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with the representatives of the parties and political formations represented in the future Parliament, in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister. The PSD delegation participating in the Cotroceni consultations is composed of Marcel Ciolacu, Paul Stanescu, Sorin Grindeanu, Gabriela Firea and Vasile Dincu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

