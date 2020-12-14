Romanian railway operator CFR Calatori introduces new premium InterCity service

Romanian railway operator CFR Calatori introduces new premium InterCity service. Romania’s state-owned railway operator CFR Calatori has introduced several passenger trains offering premium InterCity services. The new trains, included in the new timetable launched on December 13, are faster and offer increased comfort and a travel cost similar to InterRegio trains, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]