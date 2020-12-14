Gov't Consultations/ Orban: I presented PNL proposals - Citu as PM, Chamber of Deputies Speaker for Liberals

Gov't Consultations/ Orban: I presented PNL proposals - Citu as PM, Chamber of Deputies Speaker for Liberals. The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Monday that he presented to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal for Prime Minister, Florin Citu, and that he was proposed to take over the role of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. "I participated in the consultations called by President Klaus Iohannis. (...) I presented to the President that PNL remains dedicated to the objective to form a center-right government that could ensure the development of Romania, the reformation of public systems and the economic leap that it needs. (...) I presented to the President that our proposal for the position of Prime Minister is Mr. Florin Citu. Furthermore, the other component of the mandate, namely that the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies position be held by the chairman of the National Liberal Party," said Orban after the consultations. He said that the PNL does not agree with the participation of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in government. President Klaus Iohannis is discussing, on Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with representatives of parties and political formations represented in the future Parliament, in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister. The PNL delegation was composed of the leader of the formation, Ludovic Orban, their candidate, Florin Citu, first deputy chairs Raluca Turcan and Rares Bogdan, as well as PNL Prahova branch chair, Iulian Dumitrescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]