Donalam purchased a Real Time PCR analyzer with the value over 20,000 Euros for Calarasi County Hospital

Donalam purchased a Real Time PCR analyzer with the value over 20,000 Euros for Calarasi County Hospital. In the current epidemiological context caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Donalam steel plant, one of the largest employers in Calarasi County, is still involved in providing the most necessary medical equipment for pandemic management in the community. The company purchased a Real Time PCR (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]