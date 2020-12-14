Romanian startup fenix.eco expands smartphone distribution to B2B with BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Bucharest Branch

Romanian startup fenix.eco expands smartphone distribution to B2B with BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Bucharest Branch. Fenix.eco announces the launch of its new B2B unit with its first corporate client – BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA Bucharest Branch. The Romanian startup, which has run B2C online store www.fenix.eco since April, now also offers over 20 refurbished Apple, Samsung, Sony and Huawei smartphone (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]