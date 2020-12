Baby bison spotted in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

Baby bison spotted in Romania's Făgăraș Mountains. The rangers of the nature NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) have spotted the first European bison calf born in the wild in the Făgăraș Mountains after the reintroduction of the species in the area. While doing the monitoring rounds, the rangers saw that the bison herd reintroduced this