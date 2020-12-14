Romanian-Bulgarian composting project wins financing at Climate Community Lab
Dec 14, 2020
Romanian-Bulgarian composting project wins financing at Climate Community Lab.
Hungarian-Bulgarian collaboration Apro’tech and Romanian-Bulgarian project Food for the Earth are the winners of the EUR 20,000 seed funding at the Climate Community Lab, a project supporting climate changemakers in the region. They were selected from more than 40 projects submitted for this (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]