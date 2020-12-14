Software Firm Tellence Extends Collaboration With Redis Labs To Establish R&D Center In Bucharest
Dec 14, 2020
Romanian company Tellence, which provides high-tech software and engineering services, is extending its collaboration with Redis Labs in order to establish a research and development (R&D) center in the field of cloud-based services, in capital city (...)
