December 14, 2020

Consultations at Cotroceni / Kelemen Hunor: The best formula is a PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR coalition
Dec 14, 2020

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor on Monday said that the best formula is a National Liberal Party - Save Romania Union-Party of Liberty, Union, Solidarity - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR) governmental and parliamentary coalition. "Today, at the invitation of the president, we were present in the first round of consultations at the Cotroceni Palace and said that, after the official result of the vote on December 6, there are several formulas to ensure governmental stability. From our point of view, the best and perhaps the only formula we can discuss is a PNL - USR PLUS and UDMR governmental and parliamentary coalition, which would mean a solid majority, not constitutional (...), but with the support of the group of national minorities, other than the Hungarian, we would have a solid majority with which we could govern for four years," the UDMR leader told a press conference. He mentioned that the most important thing is a programme on which a future governance can be built. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

