Bujar Osmani receives assurances in Bucharest that Romania remains a firm supporter of Republic of North Macedonia’s European aspirations

Bujar Osmani receives assurances in Bucharest that Romania remains a firm supporter of Republic of North Macedonia’s European aspirations. Interim PM Ciuca: Romania will continue to be an active and vocal supporter of the Republic of North Macedonia throughout its European path Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]