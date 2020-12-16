GCS: 5.991 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania, while 28.191 tests done in past 24 hrs



As many as 5,991 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following 28,191 national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. To date, 571,749 (...)