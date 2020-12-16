HealthMin Tataru: We will receive anti-COVID vaccine doses each month

HealthMin Tataru: We will receive anti-COVID vaccine doses each month. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday, on Digi 24 private television broadcaster, that the first 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine that will arrive in the country will be sent to the infectious diseases departments for the immunization of the medical staff. The minister reiterated that vaccination is not mandatory, but voluntary and will be performed free of charge. "Vaccination does not prevent infection. Only we get to the point where we can get at the most a mild or asymptomatic form of the disease. It is not the same power to transmit a virus like in the case of one that is not vaccinated. (...) We reach that immunization in which 60 - 70% of the population has antibodies, as well as a cellular defense and we will not have the same number of clinically expressed diseases or the same number of deaths," the minister stated. According to him, on December 21, the approval for this vaccine is expected to be issued by the European Medicines Agency. "From then on, they can reach each of the 27 member countries. Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, there will be a first symbolic batch of 10,000 doses, which means vaccination and booster for 5,000 people, which we will direct to the departments of infectious diseases," explained the health minister. Subsequently, vaccine doses will arrive in the country, each month, in batches, and in January 600,000 doses will be received, he specified. He added that, for a start, 32 vaccination centers will operate in Bucharest. Tataru mentioned that people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus can be vaccinated provided they are no longer ill at the time of immunization. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]