Grindeanu: PSD has a 35% share in Parliament; it cannot be ignored.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has a share of approximately 35% in Parliament, and this cannot be ignored, PSD First Deputy Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday. "What we take into account all the time is to respect the vote given by Romanians, and the vote given by Romanians on December 6 said that the PSD has in Parliament about 35% including the redistributions. There are decisions of the Constitutional Court that say as clear as possible the manner in which the positions are distributed both in the Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers and the leadership positions in the committees. We will use all the legal levers to ensure that the vote of Romanians is respected, and that each party, by the weight given by this vote, receive what they deserve and what the Romanians have decided. (...) What this group of losers cannot do at any moment is cross this share that we have in Parliament, that of 35%. This share cannot be ignored," Grindeanu told a press conference at the PSD headquarters. Grindeanu mentioned that in the coming days the PSD leadership forums and parliamentary groups will establish the strategy that the party will adopt in Parliament. "We will make the constitutional steps. I understand that today the President has convened Parliament for December 21, we will enter the procedure of taking oaths, validation in the end, after which, whether you are in the opposition or at rule, you have discussions on the share given by each party for the leading positions in Parliament. Now, I could not tell you directly the targets we have, but I think that the things that define a European social democratic party, those related to labour, those related to education, and ultimately to healthcare, because we have taken to Parliament, which is as obvious as possible, the best health professionals, these things I think are mandatory for us. All that is related to the strategy that we will adopt in Parliament will be discussed in the following days, prior to December 21," Grindeanu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)