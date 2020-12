Fondul Proprietatea Announces Closing of RON229.3M Public Tender Offer

Fondul Proprietatea Announces Closing of RON229.3M Public Tender Offer. Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) announced Wednesday on the stock market the closing of the public tender offer for the purchase of shares or global depositary receipts (GDR). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]