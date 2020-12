Small-sized RO developer to raise EUR 3 mln with 3-yr EUR bonds

Small-sized RO developer to raise EUR 3 mln with 3-yr EUR bonds. Romanian real estate developer QUALIS Properties, active in the residential segment in Brasov, wants to raise EUR 3 million with three-year bonds, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company is ready to pay a 9% annual coupon. The bonds will be issued in a private placement intermediated by BRK (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]