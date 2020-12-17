RO organic wine producer raises EUR 2 mln in private placement and will list its shares

Romanian organic wine producer Vifrana successfully closed on Monday a private placement of shares through which it drew RON 9.55 million (close to EUR 2 mln) from local investors, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, most (...)