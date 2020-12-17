 
Romaniapress.com

December 17, 2020

MedLife shareholders approve capital increase and elect new board members
Dec 17, 2020

MedLife shareholders approve capital increase and elect new board members.

MedLife (M), the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, will increase its capital by RON 27.68 million (EUR 5.7 mln) to RON 33.2 mln (EUR 6.85 mln) by incorporating its reserves, the company’s shareholders decided on Tuesday, December 15. The company will issue 110.7 million new (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

UiPart, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO UiPath, the leader of the robotic process automation (RPA) industry, has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock. The company made the announcement on (...)

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania receives 40 ventilators from Germany Germany has donated 40 ventilators to Romania, which will be used in the treatment of patients with moderate or severe forms of COVID-19. The medical equipment was brought to Bucharest on Thursday, December 17, with a military aircraft. Romanian soldiers who were wounded in Afghanistan in (...)

Austria's Leier Merges Its Two Romanian Brick Manufacturers Austrian Leier group announced its two Romanian brick manufacturing companies, Brikston Construction Solutions and Siceram, will merge as of January 1, 2021.

Average number of pensioners drops by 7,000 persons in Q3 The average number of pensioners was 5.125 million persons in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing by 7,000 persons over the previous quarter, and the average number of pensioners from social state insurance has reached 4.675 million persons, according to data of the National Institute for (...)

COVID-19: Romania removes Italy from the "yellow list" but adds the Netherlands, Turkey Italy is no longer on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from this country are no longer required to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/First 'symbolic' tranche to be allotted to 10 phase I hospitals Vaccine doses from the first "symbolic" tranche will be allocated for the vaccination of medical personnel from the 10 phase I medical units, informs the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Friday. According to a release sent (...)

Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case Paul-Phillipe al Romaniei, also known as Prince Paul of Romania, the grandson of King Carol II of Romania, has become a wanted person as the Police are trying to get him to jail, where he has to serve a 40-month sentence in a corruption case. Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) on December 17 announced (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |