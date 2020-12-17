MedLife shareholders approve capital increase and elect new board members

MedLife shareholders approve capital increase and elect new board members. MedLife (M), the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, will increase its capital by RON 27.68 million (EUR 5.7 mln) to RON 33.2 mln (EUR 6.85 mln) by incorporating its reserves, the company's shareholders decided on Tuesday, December 15. The company will issue 110.7 million new