Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund opens ten new filling stations

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund opens ten new filling stations. The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), set up by the KazMunaiGaz group to settle a debt issue with the Romanian Government, completed a new filling station close to Bucharest and reached ten new stations inaugurated this year. Operated under the Rompetrol brand, the FIEKR network (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]