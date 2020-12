Electric and hybrid cars reach 6.7% of total car sales in RO

Electric and hybrid cars reach 6.7% of total car sales in RO. The share of electric and hybrid cars in Romania's total car sales advanced to 6.7% in January-November, from 4.1% in the same period last year, Profit.ro reported. In absolute terms, they increased by nearly 22% year-on-year to 7,345 units in the first eleven months of 2020.