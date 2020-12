Romanians save just over EUR 700 on average in 2020

Romanians save just over EUR 700 on average in 2020. Romanians set aside as savings or investments EUR 59 per month on average in 2020, 6% more than one year earlier and 28% more compared to 2015, according to a Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) regional report carried by Erste Bank Group. However, this is only half of the money set aside by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]