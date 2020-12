Romanian HoReCa posts 30% lower turnover in Jan-Oct

Romanian HoReCa posts 30% lower turnover in Jan-Oct. The turnover volume index of the Romanian companies that deliver services to households compressed by one third (-32.9%) in January-October compared to the same period of 2019, the statistics office INS reported. The steepest decline was in the tour agencies' segment, which halved revenues. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]