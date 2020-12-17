Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government

Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government. The leaders of Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL), which is leading the negotiations for forming a center-right coalition, approved a more "flexible" mandate of the negotiation team - including two scenarios for distributing the leading positions among the two main partners. The problem is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]