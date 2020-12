Supermarket and Hypermarket Chains in Romania Valued at Almost EUR10B in 2020

Supermarket and Hypermarket Chains in Romania Valued at Almost EUR10B in 2020. Local modern retail stores, about 3,500 in various formats, are valued at a little less than EUR10 billion (46 billion lei) in 2020, 21% higher than in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]