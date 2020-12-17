 
December 17, 2020

HealthMin Tătaru: Central, territorial warehouses for COVID-19 vaccine are operational
Dec 17, 2020

HealthMin Tătaru: Central, territorial warehouses for COVID-19 vaccine are operational.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Thursday that the central and territorial warehouses for the COVID vaccine had been operationalized. "On 21 (December - n.r.), the European Medicine Agency will give an opinion for the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. There will come a first symbolic tranche of 10,000 doses for each member state of the 27. The 10,000 doses will be distributed to infectious disease hospitals, the ones that have been on the front line, and who will be the last to come out of this fight. At the level of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, work is currently being done at the communication stage, communication that is done at the level of each population group. We start with the medical body, they are currently in the conduct of those online conferences with everything that the medical body means to have their support in this activity, to understand in the simplest way what vaccination means, what side effects means, what immunization means and when we can talk about a immunization at the population level. These days, the central warehouse and the warehouses in the territory have been operationalized, and we will be prepared for everything that these vaccines mean and distribute them at the regional level and then at the level of the vaccination centers," Tataru said at the beginning of the government meeting. He added that in the first stage, in January, Romania will receive around 600,000 doses of vaccine, and immunization will target the medical body in public and private units. "That is why vaccination centres, in the first month will be at the level of medical facilities. At the level of Bucharest, there are 32 such medical units that will be vaccination centers," explained Tataru.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

