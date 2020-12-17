Wholesale business up 2.8 pct per gross series January through October 2020

Wholesale business up 2.8 pct per gross series January through October 2020. Turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased in the first 10 months of this year compared to the similar period in 2019, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality by 2.8 pct and 2.1 pct, respectively. According to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Thursday, the turnover of wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, between 1 January and 31 October 2020, compared to the period from 1 January to 31 October 2019, in nominal terms, registered an increase overall by 2.8 pct, due to the increase in wholesale trade of computer equipment and telecommunications (+21.6 pct) , non-specialized wholesale trade (+6.4 pct), wholesale trade in consumer goods other than food (+4.4 pct), specialized wholesale trade of other products (+3.4 pct) and wholesale trade in food, beverages and tobacco (+1.3 pct). Decreases were registered in the wholesale trade of other cars, equipment and supplies (-4.1 pct), wholesale trade in raw agricultural products and live animals (-3.2 pct) and intermediation activities in wholesale trade (-2.5 pct). Turnover in wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, between 1 January and 31 October 2020 compared to the period 1 January to 31 October 2019, in nominal terms, increased, overall by 2.1 pct.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]