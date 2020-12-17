Authorities say Romania is ready to start Covid-19 vaccination campaign before year-end

Romania is ready to start the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national committee overseeing the campaign, said on Wednesday, December 16, Mediafax reported. "The Cantacuzino Institute is adequately equipped to receive the vaccine.