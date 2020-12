Hidroelectrica Lowers Electricity Prices for Household Consumers in 1H/2021

Hidroelectrica Lowers Electricity Prices for Household Consumers in 1H/2021. Hidroelectrica, Romania's biggest hydropower producer, will lower electricity prices for its existing household consumers from RON0.255/kWh to RON0.245/kWh in the first half of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]