EU Car Registrations Drop 25.5% in Jan-Nov, Romania Ranks 14th

EU Car Registrations Drop 25.5% in Jan-Nov, Romania Ranks 14th. New car registrations in the European Union fell 25.5% in the first 11 months of 2002, to 8.9 million units, and by 12% on the year in November, ACAROM data showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]