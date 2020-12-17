Interim PM Ciuca: Success of vaccination campaign depends in great measure on way we communicate



Interim Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Thursday that the success of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign will depend in a great measure on the way in which the authorities communicate. He stated, at the start of the Government sitting on Thursday, that on Wednesday he had activities in planning and conducting the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign. "Yesterday (Wednesday - e.n.) we had several activities regarding the way to organize and apply everything relating to organization and functioning schemes for the vaccination campaign. I want to pause on one aspect that is as relevant as can be and which we all agreed upon that we need to focus and to find the most feasible solutions, it regards communication, because the success of this campaign will depend in very high measure on the way in which we communicate and the way in which, as someone said yesterday, we manage to carry the message to the citizen at the gate or on a park bench, so that they understand and have every information necessary to be able to make this decision," said Ciuca.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)