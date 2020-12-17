 
Romaniapress.com

December 17, 2020

Orban: We decided to continue discussions; Barna: Negotiations starting 17:00; Kelemen: All solutions on the table
Dec 17, 2020

Orban: We decided to continue discussions; Barna: Negotiations starting 17:00; Kelemen: All solutions on the table.

The National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) continue, on Thursday, the negotiations for the formation of a majority for the investiture of the new Government. "We have decided to continue discussions for the formation of a parliamentary majority that will lead to the investiture of a government," PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban announced after a meeting with USR PLUS and UDMR leaders, noting that no deadline had been set for the completion of this negotiation. He specified that the results of the negotiations will be communicated together with the leaders of USR PLUS and UDMR, as agreements are reached on various issues. "All options are on the table," the PNL leader said. USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna informed that the negotiation teams regarding the governing programme will meet, on Thursday, starting at 17:00. He added that talks on the political side would continue on Friday. PLUS Executive Chairman and MEP Dragos Tudorache said he was convinced that solutions would be found for this governing coalition. In his turn, UDMR Chairman Kelemen Hunor said that the "only" solution for Romania is the majority formed with PNL and USR PLUS. He mentioned that all solutions remain on the table from a political point of view, and a functioning Government will be formed by the end of the year. He added that the three parties will find the most suitable solution for Romania, maintaining that "the rest is speculation". AGERPRES (RO - authors: Florentina Peia, Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

UiPart, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO UiPath, the leader of the robotic process automation (RPA) industry, has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock. The company made the announcement on (...)

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania receives 40 ventilators from Germany Germany has donated 40 ventilators to Romania, which will be used in the treatment of patients with moderate or severe forms of COVID-19. The medical equipment was brought to Bucharest on Thursday, December 17, with a military aircraft. Romanian soldiers who were wounded in Afghanistan in (...)

Austria's Leier Merges Its Two Romanian Brick Manufacturers Austrian Leier group announced its two Romanian brick manufacturing companies, Brikston Construction Solutions and Siceram, will merge as of January 1, 2021.

Average number of pensioners drops by 7,000 persons in Q3 The average number of pensioners was 5.125 million persons in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing by 7,000 persons over the previous quarter, and the average number of pensioners from social state insurance has reached 4.675 million persons, according to data of the National Institute for (...)

COVID-19: Romania removes Italy from the "yellow list" but adds the Netherlands, Turkey Italy is no longer on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from this country are no longer required to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/First 'symbolic' tranche to be allotted to 10 phase I hospitals Vaccine doses from the first "symbolic" tranche will be allocated for the vaccination of medical personnel from the 10 phase I medical units, informs the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Friday. According to a release sent (...)

Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case Paul-Phillipe al Romaniei, also known as Prince Paul of Romania, the grandson of King Carol II of Romania, has become a wanted person as the Police are trying to get him to jail, where he has to serve a 40-month sentence in a corruption case. Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) on December 17 announced (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |