MAE: Romania reiterates concern on undemocratic and non-transparent decisions adopted in Moldovan Parliament on Wednesday. Romania reiterates its concern about the "undemocratic and non-transparent decisions" adopted in the Republic of Moldova's Parliament on Wednesday, "without respecting the parliamentary norms in force, without adequate public consultation, without taking into account the principles of the rule of law," a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release informs. MAE notes that, despite signals received from Moldova's international partners, including Romania, the parliamentary coalition of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) and the "For Moldova" Platform, which includes the Sor Party, "continues to adopt laws with negative effects on Moldova's development, financial stability and international credibility." "As the main partner of the Republic of Moldova, Romania reiterates its concern about the undemocratic and non-transparent decisions adopted on December 16, 2020 by this parliamentary coalition, without respecting the parliamentary norms in force, without adequate public consultation, without taking into account the principles of the rule of law," says MAE. The Romanian Foreign Ministry emphasises that "Romania has taken note of the fact that there are strong appeals from the civil society in the Republic of Moldova in relation to these laws, their constitutionality being questioned." "This situation, combined with the lack of transparency and disregard of opinions from specialized institutions, indicates that the mentioned legislative process is not likely to serve the legitimate interests of citizens," MAE said. In this regard, the representatives of the ministry mention the relations of the Republic of Moldova with the neighbouring states and with the European Union. "Romania believes that the Republic of Moldova needs fair and efficient cooperation relations with international financial institutions, with the EU and with the neighbouring states, based on mutual respect and predictability, in order to ensure the prosperity of all its citizens. Adoption in such a manner of laws such as the one on the functioning of spoken languages on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, the state budget law, the amendment and completion of the Audiovisual Media Services Code or the abrogation of the 'billion law' do not contribute to this desideratum," MAE points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]