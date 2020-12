Dimitris Raptis is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Globalworth Group

Dimitris Raptis is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Globalworth Group. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announces that Dimitris Raptis is appointed sole CEO of the Group. Ioannis Papalekas is stepping down as CEO of the company effective 15th of December 2020. Dimitris Raptis will lead Globalworth's excellent management (...)