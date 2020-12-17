Filip & Company assisted RCS & RDS in contracting two EUR 150 million credit facilities

Filip & Company assisted RCS & RDS in contracting two EUR 150 million credit facilities. Filip & Company assisted RCS & RDS S.A. and the companies in its group, Digi Communications N.V., DIGI Távközlési (the RCS & RDS Hungarian branch), Invitel Távközlési Zrt and DIGI Spain Telecom S.L.U. (the RCS & RDS Spanish branch) to contract two medium-term credit facilities in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]