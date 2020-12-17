Press Release: Selgros Romania opens a new logistics platform for fresh and frozen products

Selgros Cash & Carry Romania recently opened, in Chiajna, on the Bucharest Beltway, a 10,000 sq. m. logistics platform, that will supply all its stores with the products that need controlled temperature for storage: vegetables, fruits, delicacies, dairy products, sausages, fish, and frozen