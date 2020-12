MAM Bricolaj Fully Acquires Geomam Pal Group For Nearly RON1M

MAM Bricolaj Fully Acquires Geomam Pal Group For Nearly RON1M. Building materials retailer MAM Bricolaj, held by the Gavan family, has acquired 50% of the shares of company Geomam Pal Group, for a total amount of RON825,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]