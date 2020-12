TED'S Coffee Opens Two Units In Bucharest In EUR175,000 Investments

TED'S Coffee Opens Two Units In Bucharest In EUR175,000 Investments. Coffee shop chain Ted’s Coffee, owned by Romanian entrepreneur Vasi Andreica, continues its investments and announces the opening of two new units, in Bucharest’s Tineretului neighborhood and within the Ana Tower building, near Romexpo, in Bucharest as (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]