Six Romanian soldiers who were treated in Germany, four of whom were wounded in Afghanistan in October, were repatriated on Thursday by an Air Force aircraft, which also carried medical equipment for intensive care donated to Romania by the Berlin authorities. Present at 90th Otopeni Base at (...)