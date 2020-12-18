Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz gets 5-year jail sentence in Romania
Dec 18, 2020
Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz gets 5-year jail sentence in Romania.
Romania's High Court (ICCJ) on December 17 announced the final sentences in the "Royal Farm'' corruption case, including a final five-year sentence for Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz. Prince Paul of Romania, a grandson of King Carol II of Romania, not recognized as a member of Romania's (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]