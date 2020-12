Romania inaugurates 6.3km motorway around Brasov

Romania inaugurates 6.3km motorway around Brasov. Romania's outgoing Government inaugurated on December 17 the 6.3km motorway segment between Rasnov and Cristian - near Brasov, part of the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway. The 3.7km section between Rasnov and Predeal, a section that has posed more problems to constructors because it goes along a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]