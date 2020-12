Four bidders line up for EUR 600 mln subway line project in Bucharest

Four associations of companies have submitted bids for constructing the first section (1 Mai - Tokyo) of the subway line M6 linking Bucharest's airport to the central train station, representatives of the subway operator Metrorex announced, Economica.net reported.