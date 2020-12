Selgros leases 10,000 sqm refrigerated platform near Bucharest

Selgros Cash & Carry Romania recently leased and opened a 10,000 sqm logistics platform in Chiajna, west of Bucharest, that will supply all its stores with products requiring controlled temperature for storage. The platform is located on the Bucharest ring road, a few hundred meters from