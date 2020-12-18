 
Romaniapress.com

December 18, 2020

Romanian investment fund ROCA gets 20% stake in local dairy producer Artesana
Dec 18, 2020

Romanian investment fund ROCA gets 20% stake in local dairy producer Artesana.

Romanian investment fund ROCA announced that it acquired a 20% stake in Artesana dairy and will support the company in developing a new milk processing plant that would triple its production capacity. Artesana started as a small family business in Tecuci in 2007. It currently sells premium (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR agree on the Gov't structure and leadership positions in Parliament. Citu: We need a government installed as soon as possible National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Friday evening that the PNL, the Save Romania Union (USR) – The Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) agreed on the Government structure and the leadership positions in (...)

Florin Citu: We need gov't installed as soon as possible Forin Citu, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for the prime minister office, said on Friday evening that he would directly get involved in the (...)

Government opens dedicated Brexit section on its website The Government has launched, on its website, the section “On the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union,” which provides useful information on the changes that will take place in the relation with the United Kingdom in the following areas: “customs regulations, taxes, (...)

Orban: Citu, proposal for PM, endorsed by PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Friday evening that the PNL, the Save Romania Union (USR) - The Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) agreed on the Government structure and the leadership positions in (...)

Exhibition dedicated to 160 years since establishment of "Gheorghe Lazar" National College, opened at MNIR The exhibition "Gheorghe Lazar National College - 160 years of Romanian education", organized on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the establishment of the educational institution, was opened on Friday at the National Museum of Romania's History (MNIR). Visitors can see for the (...)

Electrica Opens Branch In Republic Of Moldova Electrica Furnizare S.A., part of state-owned utility group Electrica (EL.RO), said Friday in a stock market announcement that its shareholders have recently decided to establish a branch in the Republic of Moldova, in capital (...)

Artistic Gymnastics: Romania, gold medals in junior team and all-around events at 2020 European Championships Romania won on Friday the gold medals in the team and all-around events in the juniors competition of the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics in Mersin, Turkey.   Team Romania, including Ana Barbosu, Maria Ceplinschi, Iulia Trestianu, Andreea Preda, Ana Turcu, won by far (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |