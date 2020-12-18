Romanian investment fund ROCA gets 20% stake in local dairy producer Artesana

Romanian investment fund ROCA announced that it acquired a 20% stake in Artesana dairy and will support the company in developing a new milk processing plant that would triple its production capacity. Artesana started as a small family business in Tecuci in 2007. It currently sells premium (...)