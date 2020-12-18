Romanian medical services group MedLife takes over pharma distribution chain

MedLife (M), the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, has reached an agreement to acquire 75% of the pharmaceutical distribution company Pharmachem. This is the group's first acquisition in the pharma sector and its largest takeover this year. Pharmachem has 16 years of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]