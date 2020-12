Paper Manufacturer Pehart Tec Gets EUR51M Syndicated Loan

Paper Manufacturer Pehart Tec Gets EUR51M Syndicated Loan. Paper manufacturer Pehart Tec Group held by private equity firm Abris Capital, will get a EUR51 million syndicated loan and plans to use some of it for the development of its plants in Petresti (Alba) and Dej (Cluj). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]