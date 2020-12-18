Average number of pensioners drops by 7,000 persons in Q3

Average number of pensioners drops by 7,000 persons in Q3. The average number of pensioners was 5.125 million persons in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing by 7,000 persons over the previous quarter, and the average number of pensioners from social state insurance has reached 4.675 million persons, according to data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent on Friday to AGERPRES. The average monthly pension (determined taking into account the sums for pensions in all categories of pensions - social insurance, invalidity, descendants' pension, etc. - paid by pension houses) was 1,505 RON, increasing by 4.8 pct over the previous quarter. The average social state insurance pension was 1,454 RON, and the ratio between the average nominal net average state insurance pension for age limit with a full contribution (without tax and the social health insurance contribution) and the net average wage was of 51.9 pct (compared to 51.0 pct in the previous quarter). The INS data shows that social insurance pensioners hold the highest share of the total number of pensioners - 99.98 pct. The state social insurance pensioners represent 91.2 pct in the total of social insurance. In pension categories, the number of pensioners for age limit ranked highest (78.6 pct) among social insurance pensioners. The pensioners in the categories of anticipated or partially-anticipated pension represented 2.1 pct. The ratio between the average age of social state insurance pensioners and employees was 9 to 10. The total number of beneficiaries of the provisions of Emergency Ordinance no. 6/2009 regarding the institution of the minimum guaranteed social pension (presently - social indemnity), in the third quarter of 2020, was of 953,100 persons, of which: 799,000 persons in the state social insurance system, representing 17.1 pct of the pensioners in this category; 150,300 persons coming from pensioners in the former system for agricultural workers, representing 57.6 pct of them; 3,800 persons in the military system, representing 2.1 pct of that category.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]